CAF bans Sierra Leone’s national stadium from playing international matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has over the weekend imposed a ban on Sierra Leone’s National Stadium from hosting international matches.

According to CAF, the national stadium in Freetown is unfit to host international matches, because the stadium lacks adequate facilities that match the standards. The stadium has been in existence since 1978 and has been a center for all major activities happening in the country.

However, Sierra Leone will be playing Benin at home in their next Afcon Qualifiers on March 30, this year. The decision by CAF will force the SLFA to secure a neutral venue for the National side to play Benin.

Photo Credit: Michael Duff

In 1992, the Federation de International Football (FIFA) suspended the stadium for one year as a result of overcrowding. Later in March 2008, the same stadium was banned by FIFA due to poor dressing rooms and substandard pitch of play.

So far, officials from the Ministry of Sport are yet to release a statement reacting to the ban by CAF. But many Sierra Leoneans have taken to social media supporting the decision of CAF and calling on the government to improve on the stadium facility.

