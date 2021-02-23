Baby Dies at Cottage Due to Lack of Surgical Equipment

Dr. Catherine Jackson-Cole has reported the loss of a baby’s life at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital (PCMH) commonly called Cottage hospital due to the hospital’s lack of surgical equipment to perform emergency surgery on the mother.

According to a tweet by the doctor, “No sutures at theatre yesterday, patient could not be operated on until 5 hours after arrival, by then baby was dead in uterus. She had diabetes in pregnancy and fasting blood sugar was 200mg/dl. Sugar was controlled but baby could not be removed…OK O!

The surgical suture is medical equipment that is mostly used by doctors during surgery to close or hold wounds to the skin or other tissues.

According to UNICEF, Sierra Leone has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world with 1,360 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and one of the highest neonates (34), infants (82), and under-five children (111) per 1,000 live births. Maternal deaths account for about 36 percent of all deaths amongst women aged 15-49 years in Sierra Leone.

Cottage hospital is one of the main referral hospitals in Freetown alongside Connaught hospital. Dr. Jackson-Cole has been reporting several basic problems that the hospital is facing and that cannot properly make it function such as lack of consistent running water, no gowns at the heart, gloves, and emergency blood.

Problems with emergency blood at PCMH, if you do not have your Village accompanying you, you won't get blood o! Last night doctors oncall had to wait until husband and relatives of the pregnant woman arrived before blood was issued! — Pharm. Dr. Catherine Jackson-Cole (@jacksoncolec) February 23, 2021

No water again o! No gowns at theatre, no gloves. Wey we talk den say na attention!!!!

This guma valley bowzer supply is not sustainable!!!! Here we are, no water. Well the beleh woman den go die! — Pharm. Dr. Catherine Jackson-Cole (@jacksoncolec) February 22, 2021

And when you go days and days and weeks and weeks without things like water or sutures, what are the choices for the health care worker? Walk away? Perhaps. Strike? Perhaps. Let people die? Perhaps.

