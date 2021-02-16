Pujehun Health Management Team Reports a Suspected Ebola Case

The Pujehun Districts Health Management Team has on Monday, 15th February reported a suspected Ebola (EVD) case at the 14 Battalion clinic.

The suspected case according to the investigations by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) says that a 55 years old military man attached to the 14 Battalion, Pujehun District was admitted at the military barracks clinic on the 15th of February after two days of fever, anorexia, vomiting, diarrhoea, malaise, and hematemesis.

Further investigation revealed that the suspected case has no history of travelling outside the country. However, he visited Freetown on the 1st of February till the 9th of February and also attended a fortieth-day ceremony of a friend whilst in Freetown.

The suspected case is in isolation and receiving treatment, his samples have been collected for testing at the Kenema Laboratory.

