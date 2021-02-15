Ebola Reemerges in Guinea for the First Time Since 2014 Outbreak.

The Ministry of Health in Guinea, Conakry has confirmed a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) epidemic in Nzerekore prefecture in southeast Guinea after test results confirmed two dead.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Guinea, a nurse, at a local hospital, is among those confirmed dead and six other people have shown Ebola-like symptoms following the burial of the local nurse.

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation has activated its Health Emergency Response System to level II and has dispatched its National Rapid Response Teams across the Guinean border areas to tighten Ebola surveillance, preparedness measures, and community awareness.

Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone were among the most affected countries during the 2014-2016 outbreak that led to the loss of more than 11, 325 lives and one of the deadliest outbreak of the EVD according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Sierra Leone is among many countries in the world currently battling with Covid-19 global pandemic outbreak and Sierra Leone has recorded so far 3,821 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths.

Sierra Leone President, Dr. Julius Madaa Bio, has departed for Guinea capital Conakry to meet with Guinean President, Prof. Alpha Conde, on bilateral talks on the disputed Yenga border town boarding Guinea in the eastern part of Sierra Leone and the long closure of the official border crossing point between Guinea and Sierra Leone in Kambia, northern Sierra Leone. With the new ebola outbreak, it is unclear whether the border will be officially opened or remained closed until the new ebola outbreak is contained.