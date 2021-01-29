Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Commissioner, Francis Ben-Kaifala included in the list of 100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa

Francis Ben Kaifala, Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner has been selected by the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa.

This year’s event is the fourth edition of the annual ceremony, which recognizes the excellent work of African youth leaders whose achievement has been outstanding and has inspired many other youths within the continent.

However, this is the second-time Ben-Kaifala has named as 100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa. Other top names on the list are Cesay Ismaila (Gambia), Aarti Takoordeen (South Africa), Catherine Constantinides (South Africa), & Darshan Chandaria (Kenya).

The award ceremony will take place at Sheraton Hotel in Dubai, UAE, on March 26 and 28, 2021.

Ben-Kaifala is a lawyer and until his appointment as Commissioner for the ACC, he was a Senior Managing Partner for the Kaifala, Konneh & Co Law Firm.

For more on the full list follow the link here:

https://www.facebook.com/panafricanyouthleadershipfoundation