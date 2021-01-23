Legendary American Talk Show Host Larry King dies at age 87

Larry King was an American television host, radio host, and paid spokesman who won many awards for his outstanding work.

King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for over 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars, and everyday people. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show.

His company Ora Media announced his death this morning, in the release, it was stated that the celebrated TV Host died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

During the span of his career which lasted for about 6 decades King conducted an estimated number of 50,000 interviews including a tremendous amount of high-profile interviews of presidents from all over the world.

According to BBC, King is regarded as one of the giants of US broadcasting after achieving worldwide fame for interviewing political leaders and celebrities.

King was married eight times, to seven women Freda Miller, Annette Kaye, Alene Akins (whom he married twice), Mary Francis “Mickey” Stuphin, Sharon Lepore, Julie Alexander, and Shawn Southwick.

He had five children, two of them died last year within weeks of each other, daughter Chaia died from lung cancer and son Andy of a heart attack.

Larry King was famous for his signature appearance (braces and rolled-up sleeves). In recent years he was diagnosed with several health problems which include a couple of heart attacks.