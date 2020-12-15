Home Entertainment Saraih Robert wins AYV & Africell’s Housemates Salone season two
EntertainmentNewsPeopleWorldyouths

Saraih Robert wins AYV & Africell’s Housemates Salone season two

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 36 views

30-year-old Saraih Conteh Roberts, housemate #42 has emerged as the winner of AYV TV & Africell’s Housemates Salone Season two. 

Sariah, the first-ever female to win the TV show, beat 7 other housemates at the final, which was held on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She takes home the sum of SLL 250 million (USD 25 thousand), added with a round trip to Dubai.

Professionally, she is a student and also a Registered Behavioral Technician (RBT) in the US. She was born in one of the most famous communities in the Western Area, Sierra Leone, the Fullah Tong Community in Central Freetown. 

The Big Brother styled reality TV Show keeps contestants in a house, and fan votes decide who gets to stay in a house and who gets to leave after several weeks. The show is 100 percent Sierra Leonean and it portrays the lifestyle and general way of living of the contestants. 

In 2019, the first edition of the show was premiered and Kenchine Palmer, an aspiring rapper who took home the sum of SLL 100 million as the winner. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died

Freetown Shines at Shuku Blai Performing Arts Night...

Sierra Leone: UN Women holds Economic Women Forum

Ghana’s paparazzi star: Koby Maxwell

President Bio check on Coronavirus preparedness in the...

Sierra Leone: Alim Kamara’s ‘The Great Man’ launches...

Akon Live in Sierra Leone: Another Suffering &...

Sierra Leone News Today

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Bike Rider

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!