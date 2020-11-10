5 lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show in Freetown Urban Part 1 – #MakeSierraLeoneFamous Edition

Coming from Makeni, Northern Province Sierra Leone we take you to Freetown, in all the new episode of the Vickie Remoe Show. Freetown is the main capital of Sierra Leone, it is the home of the ancestors of Sierra Leone’s Krio population.

In the episode, the host Vickie Remoe explores the language, culture, and tradition of Freetown Krio’s from then to now. She featured 92yearold Cassandra Garber, Prexy of the Krio Descendant Union, Aron Strong of St John’s Maroon Church, and finally showcase how the Krio’s prepare their food.

Here are 5 lessons learned from the episode

Freetown started as the province of freedom, as two pieces of land were bought from King Naimbana and Kingtom by British abolitionists to settle African Americans, Afro Carribeans, and black people born in Britain during the time of slavery. Present-day Krio’s of Sierra Leone descended from the early settlers of Freetown. Education, religion, and character have a key influence on Krio culture and tradition. The Maroons were descendants of Africans captured from Gold Coast (current-day Ghana) and enslaved in Jamaica. Freetown’s St John’s Maroon Church is the oldest place of worship in the city.

Learn more about the formation of Freetown and its early settlers, the Krio’s. Watch the Vickie Remoe Show today and explore Sierra Leone in different folds. Tune here to watch: https://www.facebook.com/TheVickieShow/videos/809701239840527

