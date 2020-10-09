Home Featured ‘Multimedia Storyteller Making Sierra Leone Famous’ – Vickie Remoe on the cover of UK’s Butterfly Magazine
'Multimedia Storyteller Making Sierra Leone Famous' – Vickie Remoe on the cover of UK's Butterfly Magazine

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
Vickie Remoe has been affectionately called the Oprah of African television in Sierra Leone, her home, since she started her TV show The Vickie Remoe Show. She is passionate about her country and since her return has produced a catalogue of programs that show Sierra Leone the way Sierra Leoneans want to be seen. So in keeping with a scriptwriting mantra show don’t tell, Vickie shows us Sierra Leone throufgh their eyes

For the full interview and artice click here

