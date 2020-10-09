Home Lifestyle Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Bike Rider
LifestylePeople

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Bike Rider

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 234 views

I am a 35-year-old biker rider. I have three children; an 11-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old girl. We all live at home with their mom. My sons are currently staying at home because schools are closed. So, to keep track of their academic work, they are presently taking extra classes at home, which I pay for every month. We used to cook daily before the pandemic, and now we only cook on Sundays. On other days we manage whatever there is.

Before COVID-19, my life was pretty good. I used to pay the owner of the bike SLL 35,000 daily. With COVID-19, I am paying SLL 50,000 daily even though I have less profit. The rate of passenger flow has reduced drastically. I don’t take any passengers unless he/she has a mask because I need to protect myself from the virus.

Credit: Essential Stories/OSIWA

Follow Essential Stories on Instagram for more stories.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Zainab Sheriff, Majid Michel at ‘She Prayed’ Sierra...

Sierra Leone: 7 Things You Never Knew About...

Meet Antonella Bundu first black Sierra Leonean woman...

Sierra Leone News Today

H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone,...

‘Multimedia Storyteller Making Sierra Leone Famous’ – Vickie...

Sierra Leone News Today

What is Sierra Leone Music? Dr OLOH AND...

Inter Milan gives Sierra Leone’s Mohamed Kallon a...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!