Victor Forna (Sierra Leone) and 20 other African writers featured in the 2020 Short Story Day Africa Prize ‘Disruption’

The longlist for the seventh annual Short Story Day Africa Prize has been announced. This year’s winner will have prize money of USD 800, second place will get USD 200 and USD 100 for third place.

21 writers were shortlisted to write on this year’s theme ‘Disruption’. First, second, and third place winners will be announced in 2021.

The prize was founded in 2013 and is open to any African citizen or African person living in the diaspora.

Below is the list of those shortlisted for the 2020 Short Story Day Africa Prize