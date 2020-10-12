Victor Forna (Sierra Leone) and 20 other African writers featured in the 2020 Short Story Day Africa Prize ‘Disruption’

The longlist for the seventh annual Short Story Day Africa Prize has been announced. This year’s winner will have prize money of USD 800, second place will get USD 200 and USD 100 for third place.
21 writers were shortlisted to write on this year’s theme ‘Disruption’. First, second, and third place winners will be announced in 2021.
The prize was founded in 2013 and is open to any African citizen or African person living in the diaspora.
Below is the list of those shortlisted for the 2020 Short Story Day Africa Prize
- ‘Dɔrə’s Song’ by Victor Forna – Sierra Leone
- A Defiant Departure’ by MacSmart Ojiludu – Nigeria
- ‘Another Zombie Story’ by Kanyinsola Olorunnisola – Nigeria
- ‘Armando’s Virtuous Crime’ by Najwa Bin Shatwan translated in to English by Sawad Hussain – Libya
- ‘Before the Rains Came’ by Nadia Ahidjo-Iya – Cameroon
- ‘Before We Die Unwritten’ by Innocent Ilo – Nigeria
- ‘Between the Hard Earth and Dry Heaven’ by Melusi Nkomo – Zimbabwe
- ‘Enough’ by Nicholas Dawn – South Africa
- ‘The Fishtank Crab’ by Genna Gardini – South Africa
- ‘The Girl Named Uku/phaza/mi/se/ka’ by Philisiwe Twijnstra – South Africa
- ‘The Girl Who Always Laughed’ by Doreen Anyango – Uganda
- ‘Kin’ by Masiyaleti Mbewe – Zambia
- ‘Laatlammer’ by Julia Louw – South Africa
- ‘Lycaon Pictus’ by Liam Brickhill – Zimbabwe
- ‘The Mother’ by Jacob M’hango – Zambia
- ‘Objects in the Mirror Are Stranger Than They Appear’ by Kevin Mogotsi – Botswana
- ‘Shelter’ by Mbozi Haimbe – Zambia
- ‘The Sound of Betrayal’ by Idza Luhumyo – Botswana
- ‘Static’ by Alithnayn Abdulkareem – Nigeria
- ‘Waiting to Die’ by Yefon Isabelle – Cameroon
- ‘When the Levees Break’ by Edwin Okolo – Nigeria
