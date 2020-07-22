Home People Krio is not pidgin – 4 things we learned from the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Episode 4
Krio is not pidgin – 4 things we learned from the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Episode 4

by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone has 16 spoken languages, but only one-Krio is spoken by 8 out of every 10 people. While English is the official language, Krio is the language of trade and exchange for all ethnic groups. 

In the latest episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast “Krio: An African Language With Roots Abroad,” host Vickie Remoe is in conversation with Mrs. Daphne Barlatt Pratt, a Krio poet, and teacher. 

Here are 4 things we learned from the discussion on the language, identity, and culture.  

  1. Contrary to popular belief Krio is neither pidgin nor is it broken English.
  2. Krio’s roots include English, Portuguese, French, and a mix of African languages indigenous to Sierra Leone and other places like Nigeria, and Ghana where slaves were taken from. 
  3. Krio has figures of speech like metaphors and similes as can be found in English, all of its points of reference are distinctly African 
  4. Krio language does not have the letter “h” nor does it have double letters. 

For more about the Krio language check out the Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast now available on Itunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. 

For More Writings & Poetry from Mrs. Pratt

1. Krio Salad By Daphne Barlatt Pratt: https://amzn.to/3hr6zrD

2. Soso Parebul By Daphne Barlatt Pratt: https://amzn.to/3hlVgRj


