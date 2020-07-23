It’s back to school for Sierra Leone’s colleges and universities – Semester II starts this week!

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Technical and Higher Education says that University students can return to campus starting Saturday, July 25, 2020.



Colleges and universities are reopening for students to continue with the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic session. They were closed for three months due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.



In a press statement released today, the ministry said that the decision was made in consultation with all Vice-Chancellors and Principals of all Higher Educational Institutions.



“The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education and the Conference Vice-Chancellors and Principals of Higher Institutions have agreed on a broad framework of activities for the academic session,” said the Ministry.



Some students were shocked to hear that they would be returning to campus this week.



“This news is not favorable to us, how can the government give us just three days notice for the resumption of classes?” said a student of Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.



All schools closed on March 31st this year.



After that, the University of Sierra Leone and other institutions started online lectures for students to cope with their academic work while they stay at home during the pandemic.



As students return back to campus the Ministry of Higher Education requires that all institutions follow the preventive guidelines that will be announced by the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center.

