Update on the 2019/2020 Sierra Leone Premier League season

The Sierra Leone Premier League Board (PLB) has on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, cancelled the 2019/2020 Football Season.



In a meeting with members of all 14 Premier League Clubs, the PLB in consultation with the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) agreed with the representatives of the clubs for the league to be canceled with no champion declared, the same number of teams that took part in the just canceled season will partake in the next.



The league was temporarily suspended, in March this year, due to health precautions from the Government and health partners to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Following this decision, the PLB has given an ultimatum to the top 3 clubs in the 2019/2020 league table (Bo Rangers, Kamboi Eagles, and East End Lions) to select 2 teams that will represent the country in 2020/2021 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup and the deadline for the ultimatum is Monday, July 20, 2020.



So far, there is no given date for the kickoff of the 2020/2021 Sierra Leone Premier League Season as the country is recording cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

