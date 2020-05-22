Sierra Leone COVID-19 Cases reach 606 with 21 new recoveries and 3 new deaths

Sierra Leone has recorded 21 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 606 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.



Meanwhile, 3 deaths and 25 recoveries were also recorded. The current number of deaths is 38 and the current number of recoveries is 230.

So far there are 345 active patients in treatment facilities. Likewise, the current number of people in quarantine has increased by 132 as of yesterday’s figure with 2,118 in quarantine, while a total of 3,065 have been discharged from quarantine.