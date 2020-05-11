Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 338, with 5 new recoveries and 1 new death recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 31 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 338 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status update on the virus.

The new cases recorded today were from 3 districts with Western area urban 24 cases, Western area rural 2 cases, and Bo districts having 5 cases. Freetown (Western area urban and rural) is the main epicenter of the virus with the highest amount of registered confirmed cases.

The country also recorded 5 new recoveries and now the current recoveries are 72. Likewise, 1 new death was also recorded, currently, the total number of deaths is 19 and the death recorded is a 75-year-old male from the 34 Military treatment center.

Yesterday, Falaba district records its first 2 confirmed cases, and though there are inter-districts and inter-border lockdown, but the new cases recorded in Falaba are from Guinea.

The number of people currently in quarantine has increased by 16 people and now the current number is 2,067.

