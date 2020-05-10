Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 307, with 9 new recoveries recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 16 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 307 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status update on the virus.



No clear clue on the cases recorded today has been available to the public. Freetown (Western area urban and rural) is still the epicenter of the virus with more than 60% confirmed cases of the virus.



The country also recorded 9 new recoveries which now total the number of recoveries to 67 and no death was recorded today, but the death toll is now 18. The recoveries recorded today are from Lungi Government Hospital and Fourah Bay College treatment center. And the number of recoveries takes over 21% of the total number of confirmed cases.



The number of people in quarantine has risen by a huge amount and now the current number of people in quarantine is 2,051.

