Sierra Leone: As the country goes for a second 3-days lockdown, the total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 136

Sierra Leone has recorded 12 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 136 and that was according to the Ministry of information and communication daily status updates on the virus.



The new cases recorded today were from 3 districts with Bombali district having 2 cases, Western area urban – 6 case, and Western area rural – 4 case. Freetown (Western area urban and Western area rural) still remains the epicenter of the virus with the highest amount of registered cases. Currently, all the active confirmed cases are at the treatment facility.



The country number of recoveries currently stands at 21, with a total of 7 deaths recorded so far.



Today the number of people in quarantine has increased drastically by over one thousand people, which brings its to 2,642 people.



Meanwhile, President Julius Maada Bio has announced another national 3 days lockdown, starting from Sunday the 3rd May to Tuesday the 5 May 2020, as this will help the health authorities in contact tracing, detection, scaling up treatment and isolation, expand treatment and undertake all necessary measures to beak the transmission of the virus in the country.

