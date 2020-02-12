Simi arrives in Sierra Leone to perform at Music meets Runway Festival.

Top Nigerian female singer and songwriter ‘Simisola Oguleye’ aka ‘Simi’ has landed at the Lungi international airport, Sierra Leone on the 12th February 2020. She is in Sierra Leone ahead of a 2 days Valentine’s special “Music meet Runway” festival.

Simi at Lungi airport with Tv presenter.

On the 14th of February, she will perform at the National Stadium in Freetown, and at the Bintumani conference center the following day. This is her first time in Sierra Leone.

Other Sierra Leonean musicians like K. Man, Markmuday, Zainab Sheriff, LXG, and Arkman will be performing on stage whilst models from different fashion houses will also be present to showcase their beauty and glamour. Simi has loads of hits songs and a huge fan base worldwide, mostly ladies.

official event flyer.

The music meet runway is a show that tries to connect the music and fashion industry in Sierra Leone industries this is the second edition of the event and it is powered by Zed Zee Multimedia, Cool & Cozie, and SoundTech International.

