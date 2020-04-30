Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 124, with 7 new recoveries and 3 deaths recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 8 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 124 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.



The new cases recorded today were from 3 districts with Bonthe districts having 6 cases, Tonkolili district – 1 case, and Kenema district – 1 case. Freetown (Western area urban and Western area rural) still remains the epicenter of the virus with the highest amount of registered cases and all the active confirmed cases are at the treatment facility.



The country also recorded 7 new recoveries today, which brings the total number of recoveries to 21, and 3 new deaths were recorded totaling 7 confirmed deaths.



Other districts still maintain their number of recorded cases with Western area urban having 81 cases, Western area rural – 15 cases, Port Loko district – 7 cases, and Bombali district with 4 cases. The number of people in quarantine still stands at 1166 people.

