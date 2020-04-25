Home Health Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 86
Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 86

by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone had recorded 4 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the cumulative total to 86 registered confirmed cases and that was according to the Ministry of information and Communication daily status updates on the pandemic.

The new cases recorded today we’re all from the Western Area, which is now the main epicenter of the virus in the country, with the highest number of registered confirmed cases.

In the main time, all the active cases are in the treatment center. The country has recorded 10 recoveries, 3 deaths, and 889 people are in quarantine.

