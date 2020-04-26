Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 93

Sierra Leone has recorded 7 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total to 93 cumulative registered confirmed cases and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.



The cases registered today majority we’re from Freetown (Western Area), the main epicenter of the virus, and Bombali Districts records its first case. All the active cases are in the treatment center.



The country also registered 1 new death today, bringing the total death to 4.



Currently, Western Area Urban has 71 cases, Western Rural – 10 cases, Port Loko District – 6 cases, Kenema District – 3 cases, Tonkolili District 2 cases, and Bombali District – 1 case. 889 people are also in quarantine.

