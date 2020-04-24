Antonio Rudiger, FCC, Madam Wokie, Lunchbox Gift and others to donate 60,000 cloth face masks in support of the #MaskUpFreetown campaign

German Sierra Leonean football player of the Chelsea Football Club, Antonio Rudiger through his charity foundation The Antonio Rudiger for Sierra Leone Foundation has collaborated with Madam Wokie, European Union, Freetown City Council (FCC), Lunchbox Gift, and Flash Vehicles will be donating 60,000 cloth face masks to the people of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone in order to fight, prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and as support to the #MaskUpFreetown campaign.



The masks will be distributed to 60,000 low-income market traders across 32 different municipal markets in Freetown, the capital, and the main business center in Sierra Leone. He donated USD 5,000 towards the campaign, a campaign that aims at providing the cloth face masks to low incomes earners residing in Freetown to protect themselves from the virus.



Arsenal Mesut Ozil and his Chelsea teammates Ngolo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Olivier Giroud have also signed up for the campaign to provide these masks.



He made this announcement on Thursday the 23 April 2020 via his Twitter account.

Rudiger was born to both Sierra Leonean and German parents, both parents Matthias and Lily met in the German capital of Berlin after fleeing Sierra Leone in 1991 due to the civil war but the family retains a connection to their country. Earlier this year he donated USD 100,000 to Sierra Leone in support of the country’s education system.



To sign up for the campaign click here.

