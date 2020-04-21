Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 cases reach 50 in the space of 3 weeks

Sierra Leone has recorded cases of COVID-19 for 7 days consecutively. The new cases recorded today bring the total to 50 cumulative confirmed cases, this was according to information from Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Communication daily COVID-19 update.
Yesterday His Excellency Julius Maada Bio confirmed to the public that one of his security guards has been tested positive for the virus and he will be going on a 14-day self-isolation, but also none of his family members has shown any signs or symptoms.
Meanwhile Western area urban is still recording a high number of cases with a total of 34 cases, Western area rural – 6 cases, Port Loko district – 6 cases, Kenema district – 3 cases and Tonkolili district – 1 case. The country is still at 0 death, with 6 recoveries and the number of people under quarantine as of today is 567 persons.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!