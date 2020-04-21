Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 cases reach 50 in the space of 3 weeks

Sierra Leone has recorded cases of COVID-19 for 7 days consecutively. The new cases recorded today bring the total to 50 cumulative confirmed cases, this was according to information from Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Communication daily COVID-19 update.

Yesterday His Excellency Julius Maada Bio confirmed to the public that one of his security guards has been tested positive for the virus and he will be going on a 14-day self-isolation, but also none of his family members has shown any signs or symptoms.



Meanwhile Western area urban is still recording a high number of cases with a total of 34 cases, Western area rural – 6 cases, Port Loko district – 6 cases, Kenema district – 3 cases and Tonkolili district – 1 case. The country is still at 0 death, with 6 recoveries and the number of people under quarantine as of today is 567 persons.

