Home Health Sierra Leone records 8 new cases of COVID-19 after releasing its first set of recovered patients
HealthNews

by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone has recorded 8 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the total to 43 cumulative confirmed cases. This was according to information from Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Communication daily COVID-19 update. 

Meanwhile, all the remaining 37 confirmed cases are now in a treatment facility going through medical treatment.

Western area urban – 28 cases, Western area rural – 5 cases, Port Loko district – 6 cases, Kenema district – 3 cases and Tonkolili district – 1 case). The country still maintains 0 deaths, but there is an increase in the number of persons in quarantine as of today 567 people are in quarantine and yesterday it was 516 people. There is an increase in cases between 3 different districts (Western area urban, Port Loko district and Kenema district). 

Yesterday the country discharged 6 recovered COVID-19 patients from the 34 Military Hospital treatment facility after they tested negative of the virus, which is the country’s first set of recovered patients.

