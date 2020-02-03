Sierra Leone News Week 6-F-3-2020: Sierra Leone scales up screening for Coronavirus, NASSIT donates US$18,000 to Sick Pikin Project and more

Sierra Leone scales up screening for Corona Virus

The minister of Health and Sanitation Dr. Alpha T. Wurie on Thursday 30th January said that the government has deployed health personnel at major entry points into the country along the borders with Guinea and Liberia and the Lungi International Airport to conduct entry screening on passengers in order to prevent the Coronavirus which started in China and has been exported to other countries. The Coronavirus was declared a Global Health Emergency on Thursday.

ECOWAS Court set to hear Ebola case on February 6

The ECOWAS Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria will again conduct a hearing in the case filed by Ebola survivors and the local NGO CARL-SL against the government of Sierra Leone (GOSL). The matter which was filed against the government in 2017, alleges that the mismanagement and possible loss of Ebola funds as documented in the Auditor General’s report in 2015, led to the violation of the rights to life and health of Sierra Leoneans. This is the first time that citizens have taken legal action against the government based on the findings of the Auditor General’s report.

NASSIT donates $18,000 to Sick Pikin Project

The National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) donated $18,000 to the Sick Pikin Project on 31 January. The Director-General of NASSIT Mohamed Fuaad Daboh presented a receipt of payment to the account of the organization and an additional sum of le 10,000,000 also as a small contribution from employees of NASSIT as their own support towards the Sick Pikin Project. Ishmael Alfred Charles, Sick Pikin Project Co-ordinator received the funds.