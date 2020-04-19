6 patients recover from COVID-19 in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone has discharged its first set of recovered COVID-19 patients from the 34 Military Hospital by the National COVID-19 Response Team in Freetown on Sunday the 19 April 2020.
6 patients including the country’s first 2 index cases were released after meeting the required criteria and tested negative to the 2 tests conducted 24 hours ago.
On March 31 this year the country recorded its index case of the pandemic when a 37 years old Alphajor Jalloh a Sierra Leonean citizen flew into the country from France 2 weeks prior to that date and also recorded its 2nd case the following day the 1 April 2020.
The country’s cumulative total number of confirmed cases is 35 as of today’s date, whiles the 6 recovered patients are going home the remaining 29 cases are currently admitted in a treatment facility.
So far all the confirmed cases have come from 5 different districts within the country, 19 females and 16 males have been infected by the virus with 0 death recorded.
Presently 516 persons are in quarantine, a total of 1034 persons have been discharged from the quarantine zones.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!