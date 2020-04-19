6 patients recover from COVID-19 in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone has discharged its first set of recovered COVID-19 patients from the 34 Military Hospital by the National COVID-19 Response Team in Freetown on Sunday the 19 April 2020.

6 patients including the country’s first 2 index cases were released after meeting the required criteria and tested negative to the 2 tests conducted 24 hours ago.

On March 31 this year the country recorded its index case of the pandemic when a 37 years old Alphajor Jalloh a Sierra Leonean citizen flew into the country from France 2 weeks prior to that date and also recorded its 2nd case the following day the 1 April 2020.

The country’s cumulative total number of confirmed cases is 35 as of today’s date, whiles the 6 recovered patients are going home the remaining 29 cases are currently admitted in a treatment facility.

So far all the confirmed cases have come from 5 different districts within the country, 19 females and 16 males have been infected by the virus with 0 death recorded.

Presently 516 persons are in quarantine, a total of 1034 persons have been discharged from the quarantine zones.

