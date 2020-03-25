Breaking News: Prince Charles of Wales tests positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles of Wales has been tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement released by the Clarence House confirms that the Prince displayed mild symptoms on Sunday and was further tested on Monday. Meanwhile, he remains in good health and has been in self-isolation with the Duchess of Cornwell who tests negative at home in Scotland.

So far, there is no clear information from whom the prince caught the virus from, realizing that he has been engaging in different public roles in the past weeks. However, the prince has been working privately from home over the last few days.

The prince’s last public engagement was on 12 March, when he attended a Mansion House dinner hosted by William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and George Brandis, the High Commissioner for Australia, in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort.

Latest update from the Department of Health and Social Care figures, there are now more than 8,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK although the actual number cases is likely to be far higher and some 422 of those patients have died.

