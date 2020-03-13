Home News Sierra Leone Police appoints first woman Deputy Inspector General
Sierra Leone Police appoints first woman Deputy Inspector General

by jane.williams
by jane.williams

The Sierra Leone Police appoints Deputy Inspector General of Police. Elizabeth Turay is the first woman to occupy this position in the country since the force started operation in 1894.

Prior to her appointment she served as an Assistant Inspector General, Director of Operations Division.

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) is the national police force of the Republic of Sierra Leone whose primary responsible is for law enforcement and criminal investigation throughout Sierra Leone.

The Sierra Leone Police is headed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who is appointed by the president of Sierra Leone, the president has the constitutional authority to sack the Inspector General of Police at any time.

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio just appointed as the Inspector General of Police.

Turay is succeeding Fodie Umaru Karefa Daboh.

