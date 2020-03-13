Sovula is the new police IG as Moigbe retires at sixty

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has appointed Ambrose Micheal Sovula as the new Inspector General of Police. This was according to a press release from the Office of the President today 13, March 2020.

The release reads that pursuant to section 157(1) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, Act No. 6 of 1991 the president is appointing Ambrose Michael Sovula as the Police Inspector General and this decision is awaiting parliamentary approval.



I.G Sovula is succeeding Richard Moibge who retires this March in accordance with section 62 of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) Act of 2001.



Moigbe was asked to retire between 1-31 March 2020 by the Director of Human Resource Management lieutenant AIG Thomas Mustapha Lahai, he will turn 60 this month.

