Leone Stars national team head coach resigns

Sierra Leone’s National Team head coach Sellas Tetteh has resigned. Tetteh was a former coach for the Ghana U-20 team and Rwanda’s national team.



In a press statement released on Thursday the 12th March 2020, the country’s football governing body Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) confirmed to the public that Teteh has officially resigned as head coach of the national team on Wednesday the 11th March 2020.



According to the statement, Tetteh’s unexpected resignation came up as a result of “personal reasons” which he couldn’t state.



In 2 weeks’ Leone Stars are expected to play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 3rd and 4th matches of the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying.



He was first appointed as a caretaker coach of the national team in 2015, ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia. In August 2019 he returned as head coach for Sierra Leone’s national team for the second time.



In a total of 11 matches played with the team as head coach, he won 4, drew 3 and lost 4.



As of August 2015 when he was first appointed, the team was ranked at 104 in the world and 30 in Africa in the FIFA rankings. To date, the team is ranked at 118 in the world and still sits at 30 in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings.



Tetteh’s matches played as head coach of Leone Stars:

2018 World Cup Qualifying Preliminaries.

10th October 2015: Chad vs Sierra Leone 1-0 (Loss).

13 October 2015: Sierra Leone vs Chad 2-1 (Win).

2017 Afcon Qualifying Group Stage.

3rd September 2016: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone 1-1 (Draw).

6th September 2015: Sierra Leone vs Ivory Coast 0-0 (Draw).

25th March 2016: Gabon vs Sierra Leone 2-1 (Loss).

28th March 2016: Sierra Leone vs Gabon 1-0 (Win).

4th June 2016: Sierra Leone vs Sudan 1-0 (Win).

2022 World Cup Qualifying Preliminaries.

4th September 2019: Liberia vs Sierra Leone 3-1 (Loss).

8th September 2019: Sierra Leone vs Liberia 1-0 (Win).

2021 Afcon Qualifying Group Stage.

13th November 2019: Sierra Leone vs Lesotho 1-1 (Draw).

17th November 2019: Benin vs Sierra Leone 1-0 (Loss).

Assistant head coach John Keista is expected to take over the National team.