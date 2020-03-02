Senegal and Tunisia record their first cases of coronavirus

Health authorities in Senegal and Tunisia have confirmed their first cases of coronavirus.



On Monday evening Senegal’s health minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr announced to the public in a press conference that they have confirmed their first case of the virus, the patient is a French citizen who resides in Senegal and flew in from France on the 26th of February 2020.

This is the 2nd case of coronavirus in Sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria was confirmed last week.



Tunisia’s health minister also told the media that the patient was a 40 years old Tunisian man who arrived in the country from Italy by boat on the 27th of February 2020.



So far in the continent, five countries have recorded cases of the virus which include Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria, and Egypt.

