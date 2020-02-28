Home Entertainment Top 4 songs in Sierra Leone – February edition
Entertainment

Top 4 songs in Sierra Leone – February edition

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 185 views

These are the top 4 songs making a lot of noise in Sierra Leone right now. These songs (in no order at all) are being played almost everywhere, in the taxis, streets, homes, clubs, etc. 

Morris’ “Dengeh n Pose”, Star Zee’s “Around Ya”, Master KG’s “Jerusalema” and Yok 7’s “Fire Dancer” featuring Teni completes this month’s list.

Jerusalema is the only song in this month’s list that is not done by a Sierra Leonean artist, it is the only song to also survive last month’s list.

Feel free to add the name of a song you think is popular and should be featured in our next month’s list on the comment section.

 

Morris – Dengeh n Pose
Star Zee – Around Ya
Master KG – Jerusalema
Yok 7 ft Teni – Fire Dancer
