Top 4 songs in Sierra Leone – February edition

These are the top 4 songs making a lot of noise in Sierra Leone right now. These songs (in no order at all) are being played almost everywhere, in the taxis, streets, homes, clubs, etc.

Morris’ “Dengeh n Pose”, Star Zee’s “Around Ya”, Master KG’s “Jerusalema” and Yok 7’s “Fire Dancer” featuring Teni completes this month’s list.

Jerusalema is the only song in this month’s list that is not done by a Sierra Leonean artist, it is the only song to also survive last month’s list.

Morris – Dengeh n Pose

Star Zee – Around Ya

Master KG – Jerusalema