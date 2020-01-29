Sierra Leone News Week 5-J-29-2020: National Nutrition Fair to tackle Malnutrition, Four sentenced to death and more.

National Nutrition Fair set to tackle Malnutrition.

The third National Nutrition Fair will be held on the 5th of February and will run through to the 7th of February, the fair will focus on tackling issues leading to malnutrition. Malnutrition is the leading cause of death among children below the age of five in Sierra Leone, the country made progress in the Global Acute malnutrition reduction between 2010-2017 from 8.5% to 5.1%, but it still did not impact the current level of malnutrition in the country.



Four people sentenced to death by hanging.

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens has passed the death sentence penalty on four accused persons found guilty for the murder of Pharmacist, Adeyemi Johnston Patrick Johnson. Mr. Johnson was brutally killed in December 2012 at his residence in Wilberforce, Freetown. The four persons: Umar Majid Eustace Cole, Edward Joseph Moijeuh, John Turay and Abdul Rashid Jalloh have all been sentenced to death by hanging, whilst Alakeh Olive Johnson was discharged.



Sierra Leonean students in china miss home.

Sierra Leonean students based in China want to return home due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The students who sent this plea to the Sierra Leone embassy in Beijing say they are afraid due to the rising number of cases and want to return home to gain their freedom and peace of mind. They request that the government of Sierra Leone bring them back home so that they can be with their families and loved ones.



Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary donates computers to schools.

The Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary (TCS) with support from Kinder World Foundation donated laptop computers and iPads worth 225 million leones to 10 schools. This move according to the founder of TCS, Mr Bala Amaraseakaran is to support the Free Quality Education and promote ICT in schools.