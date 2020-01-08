Sierra Leone News Roundup: Samsumana resigns from C4C, Limkokwing student’s protest and More

Ex Vice President Samsumana resigns from his own party, to join the party that kicked him out four years ago.

Mr. Samuel Samsumana, has resigned from the Coalition for Change (C4C), the party that he co-founded and represented as presidential candidate in the 2018 national elections. Mr. Samsumana has been reinstated as a member of the All People’s Congress (APC) from which he was expelled in 2015.

Limkokwing students march to Ministry of Education over delayed scholarship disbursement

A large number of students attending Limkokwing University in Sierra Leone marched to the Ministry of Higher Education in protest. They say the Ministry has delayed payment of their scholarships preventing them from registering and attending classes for five months.

Orange Sierra Leone owes NRA 4.2 billion Leones

According to Francis Ben Kelfala, Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, after reviewing the Auditor General Report 2018 on page 57, has revealed that some businesses have not paid Taxes to National Revenue Authority (NRA. Orange Mobile Telecommunications Company Sierra Leone has been seen as one of the debtor owing NRA 4.2 billion Leones for Goods and Services Tax. The Commission is not going to take actions until they are asked to.

Minister of Lands distributes state lands.

The Minister of Lands, Dr Dennis Sandy has retrieved State land which is over 2 Acres at Regent (SS Camp) from illegal occupants and handed it documents over to Contractor Joe for the construction of a State of the Art Multi-purpose Complex on the 7th of January. Former occupants of the land were paid the sum of 60 million Leones as compensation for demolishing their makeshift structures (Pan body).