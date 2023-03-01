Alexia Putellas wins 2022 Best FIFA Women’s player

Spain and Barcelona’s football star, Alexia Putellas has been named this year’s “Best FIFA Women’s” footballer. Putellas, 29, has retained her Best FIFA Women’s Player title having previously won it in 2021.

The Spainish International suffered an injury in June 2022, which stopped her from playing for some time. The injury, however, ended her dream of leading Spain to victory at a major international tournament, but her outstanding performance at Barcelona up to that point had already left a conspicuous mark on 2022.

However, Manchester United women’s goalkeeper, Mary Earps also won “FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper” after beating Ann-Katrin Berger and Christiane Endler.

Earps kept four clean sheets and conceded just two goals during the Lionesses’ superb campaign, resulting in the side’s 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley in front of over 87,000 fans.

Mary Alexandra Earps is an English professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League and the England national team.