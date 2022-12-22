CAF imposes four-match ban on Mohamed Kallon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, imposed a four-match inter-clubs ban on former Sierra Leone captain and FC Kallon coach, Mohamed Kallon, as a result of his offensive behavior against match officials in Cairo, Egypt.

According to a press release from the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), CAF disciplinary committee imposed the four matches ban on Kallon and Chernor Cidy Bah, FC Kallon’s team doctor. They are also issued a financial penalty of USD 10,000 each and the said amount must be paid within 60 days of the date the decision was taken.

FC Kallon has been knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were defeated by Egyptian debutants Future FC by 4-0 in Cairo in October 2022. This defeat immediately qualified the Egyptian side for the next round of the competition.