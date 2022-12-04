United States-DFC to commission Sierra Leone’s USD 217 Million Electricity Project in 2024

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), has said that the construction of an 83 MW thermal power plant in Sierra Leone is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2024.



In July 2021, the United States signed a USD 217 million agreement to build a new electricity plant in Sierra Leone. The plant will generate and sell electricity to the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) on a 20-year power purchase agreement, through the Western Area Power Generation Project (WAPGP), sponsored by Milele Energy and TCQ Power Limited.



The project which is part of the United States’ long-term investment in Sierra Leone’s future will see at least 300 people employed during construction, ongoing training is offered and a clinic is built to serve the site and the local community. This is the first instance of DFC financing a project in a country without a Sovereign Debt Rating.



The Chief Operating Officer of DFC David Marchick stated that the plant will largely increase access to reliable energy for people across Sierra Leone, and will provide electricity to meet approximately 24 percent of the projected electricity demand in the country.



Sierra Leone Minister of Energy Alhaji Kanja Sesay expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all those who have made this happen especially at a time like this. He stated that his ministry is ready and looking forward to the commencement of this project.



“This could not have happened at a better time, especially as the largest power generation project in our country, I thank the sponsors and DFC for their faith in Sierra Leone.” Minister of Energy Alhaji Kanja Sesay.

