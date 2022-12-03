MBSSE and European Union Launch Distribution of Laboratory Equipment to Schools

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education and the European Union in Sierra Leone have officially launched the distribution of laboratory equipment to various secondary schools across the country.

The event which took place on Monday, November 28th at the Prince of Wales School in Freetown was attended by the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, representatives from the European Union, and students from various secondary schools in Freetown.

The Minister of BSSE, Dr. Moininah David Sengeh said the distribution which is worth EUR 29 million and included 126 different equipment, benefitted 23 schools in seven districts across the country.

Today, I launched the distribution and installation of full science equipment and materials for 23 schools in 7 districts. Each school will get 126 different salts, reagents, materials and first aid kits and about 500,000 future scientists and innovators will benefit! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Z80iU6AVjE — David Moinina Sengeh (@dsengeh) November 25, 2022

The 2019 school census showed that there are 623 Senior Secondary Schools in the country, with 462 of this figure is either government or government-assisted schools. The minister said the beneficiaries were selected after assessments of schools that looked at the presence of lab spaces and facilities.

The European Union Social and Economic team leader, Mario Kaivano said they launched the provision of science equipment to secondary schools to support education which they see as a key factor for development. The program started in 2016 and it is coming to an end.

Reuben Bidwell from the Prince of Wales School said MBSSE and EU have done well for them. Bidwell said the equipment which has been added to their science laboratory will help them get to know more about what they learn through practicals.

“I am more than happy about this! It is beneficial to us and it will help in our school’s development in the sciences,” Samuel Margai, a student from Albert Academy said.

