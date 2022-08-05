August 6, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

New Music: Listen to “Beteh Pikin” by Jooel featuring Ghost Vnx ﻿

Lamin Kargbo 14 hours ago 1 min read

“Betteh Pikin” is the latest single by Jooel featuring Ghost Vnx. 

The song is produced by Dj Rampage and it’s available on all streaming platforms. 


Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

The Diary Of Alima: A Storyteller’s Journey To The Movies #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Drizilik and Idris Elba Showoff Sierra Leone With New ‘ASHOBI’ Song

1 day ago Vickie Remoe
1 min read

Mello Seven on Five Minutes with Swit Salone

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

New Music: Listen to “Beteh Pikin” by Jooel featuring Ghost Vnx ﻿

14 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

The Diary Of Alima: A Storyteller’s Journey To The Movies #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Drizilik and Idris Elba Showoff Sierra Leone With New ‘ASHOBI’ Song

1 day ago Vickie Remoe
1 min read

Mello Seven on Five Minutes with Swit Salone

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo