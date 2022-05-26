New Music Video: Watch “Take Me An” by Don Creek Beatz ft Star Zee, Kaly Bag, and others

“Take Me An” is the latest music video from Sierra Leonean producer Don Creek Beatz featuring Don Mystiq, Daddy Gizzy, Kracktwist, Samza, Kaley Bag, Star Zee, and Yoms007.



The song is Don Creek’s first record for the year 2022 and it’s a fun-packed drill song filled with catchy slang lyrics. The Visual for the song was shot and directed by Micheal Songa.



Don Creek is an NEA Award-winning producer, he has collaborated with big names in the Sierra Leone entertainment industry.



Watch the video now on YouTube:



Also, download & stream the song on AudioMack, Spotify, and Apple Music.