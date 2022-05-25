Sierra Leonean man wins 91 Million Leones ($7100) from 2000 Leones ($.16) Sports Bet Against Man United With Mercury International

On Monday, May 23, 2022, a man won 91 Million Leones from Mercury International. The civil servant whose name is Ishmail K. bet two thousand leones for 15 teams on a single ticket at his local Redbox Mercury Bookie in Freetown.

Ishmail has been betting with Mercury International for over two years and this is his biggest win. Some months back he won about two Million Leones. His take-home for this winning is 75 Million Leones after tax.

However, this is one of the big wins from Mercury International this year. From December 2021 to January this year, the betting company paid over 1 billion leones to several customers. One of which won over 500 million leones, the highest winning on a single ticket from Mercury International.

Mercury International launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its products include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.