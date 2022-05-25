Drizilik joins other stars for YouTube’s Africa Day Concert

Drizilik, Sierra Leone’s multiple-award-winning hip-hop, and afrobeats artist will join Nigeria’s Davido, D’banj, and Yemi Alade at Youtube’s third annual Africa Day Concert.

YouTube’s Africa Day Concert celebrates the continent’s cultural excellence and musical diversity. The event will be hosted by Idris Elba and will feature music stars from five African countries; Sierra Leone, Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Africa Day Concert brings together Africans and people from all over the world together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1.5 billion people according to Alex Okosi, the managing director of Emerging Markets for YouTube EMEA. The show will be streamed live on YouTube at 17:00 GMT.