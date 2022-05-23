Building A Brand: How A Healthy Food Brand Is Growing From Farm To Table In Sierra Leone #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “Building A Brand: How A Healthy Food Brand Is Growing From Farm To Table In Sierra Leone” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with Haja Mariama Myers, the founder of Estu Delight. Estu Delight is the first local company to make fresh and organic smoothies, honey, and fonio.



In this conversation, Myers talks about how she started her brand after seeing fruits getting wasted in rural communities across Sierra Leone.



“In 2017, I was working in Kabala and that was my first experience in rural areas. So I was fascinated by the amount of fruits and vegetables that we could find on the road. But when we are in Freetown, we always buy all our fruits and juices from the supermarket and we don’t even know where these juices are coming from, and we are not even certain of the ingredients in the juices.”



Myers is sourcing her raw materials from farmers and local markets. But there are some challenges along the line.



“Staying in this business is quite challenging, it takes time, you have to try to build your inventory and learn to know your market. When we started it was difficult to get most of the produce, but now we have more farmers and also we are going into vertical integration.”



