Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health compliments health care workers efforts with “National Recognition Award”

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has on Saturday, April 9, 2022, awarded health workers, key partners, and stakeholders that are working to improve the country’s health service delivery.



The award ceremony which climaxes the three days National Health Summit showcases the government’s appreciation as it recognizes and celebrates the efforts of deserving teams and groups of people who have been working tirelessly to meet key indicators and contribute to the success of the health sector.



Gracing the special occasion was the Vice President of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, who in his statement, emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the country’s health sector.



“On behalf of His Excellency the President, I want to thank you all for the wonderful work you have been doing to save lives across the country. As a government, we are committing to support you based on the recommendations that have been highlighted at the summit. Tonight, I want to congratulate you and remind everyone of you that you’re winners,” said Dr. Juldeh Jalloh.



Dr. Austin Demby, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, in his address at the award ceremony, commends the efforts of health workers all over the country, as they always try to bring happiness to the faces of traumatized families.



“As I always say, nobody goes to the hospital because they’re happy. People go to the hospital when there’s trauma or challenges in their lives or trauma or challenges in their loved ones’ life. This is a moment to say thank you. Thank you for your excellence. Thank you for what you do. Thank you for knowing that you did wipe the tears from somebody,” said Dr. Demby.



Award recipients for the night are Kailahun & Port Loko Government Hospital – Best District Health Management Team, Bo Government Hospital – Best Secondary Hospital, Ola During Children’s Hospital – Best Tertiary Hospital, Sewafe Community Health Center – Best BEMONC Facility, St. John of God Hospital – Best Faith Base Hospital, SLBC Radio – Media Excellent in Promoting Health Messages, Health for All Coalition – Best Civil Society in Promoting Health and Wellbeing, Best Innovation in Waste Management System – Bombali District, Best Outstanding Transformation Team – Connaught & Koidu Government Hospital, Best Performing Medical Emergency Response Team – Connaught, 34 Military & Emergency Hospital.