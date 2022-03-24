Sierra Leone unveils new brand identity with the tagline “Explore Freedom”

The National Tourist Board in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs has unveiled the new brand identity for Sierra Leone. The new identity, titled “Explore Freedom”, is part of Sierra Leone’s tourism Covid-19 recovery strategy to market the country.

With the Explore Freedom initiative, the tourism sector will open doors for locals and foreigners to explore the best of what Sierra Leone has to offer. This will also help address issues around trade barriers, marketing, promotion, and development of touristic areas.

While addressing key stakeholders at the official launch in Mammy Yoko Hotel, Freetown, Fatamata Mida Carew, the General Manager of the National Tourist Board, explains the logic behind the country’s new identity, saying it’s a complete representation of the true value of Sierra Leone.

She further states that the new “Explore Freedom ” slogan will be used to continue the endless marketing of Sierra Leone’s image and makes it a must-visit destination.

Madam Memunatu Pratt, the Minister of Tourism lastly called on Sierra Leoneans to embrace and help popularize the new national identity of the country.