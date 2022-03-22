Netflix Series: “Young, Famous & African” features Diamond Platnumz’s ECOFEST Sierra Leone performance

The performance of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz at the 2019 ECOFEST Sierra Leone has been featured in the newly released Netflix reality series “Young, Famous & African”.

ECOFEST Sierra Leone is an annual music festival that features top musicians and comedians across Africa. The show brings together these stars to perform on one stage in front of a crowd of over 40 thousand people with the aim of unifying African entertainment.

In 2019, Diamond Platnumz was the major highlight of the show, his performance headlined the event and was a topic of discussion across Africa. This new Netflix original reality series is the first African television show, starring other Pan-African stars like Annie Idibia, Jeremiah Ogbodo, Zari Hassan, 2Baba, Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, and Naked DJ.



The show focused on building careers, looking for love, and rekindling old flames of famous media personalities from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, and Tanzania.

