Sierra Leone increases fuel pump prices by 50 percent in two weeks

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency of Sierra Leone (PRA) and partners has on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, announced the increment of the pump price of petroleum products in the country from SLL 12,000 to SLL 15,000 per liter.



This new price will be for Kerosine, Diesel, Petrol, and Fuel oil products and will take into effect on March 17, 2022. Therefore, this increment brings it to a 50 percent increase of petroleum products in the country in less than three weeks and it comes after days of scarcity of the products, as long queues were seen across different gas stations.







According to the press release issued by PRA, the increase in the price of petroleum products is a result of the geopolitical situation in Europe which continues to disrupt supply for importing nations.



However, on February 28, this year, there was an increase in fuel from SLL 10,000 to SLL 12,000, and that change affects the transportation system in the country. In relation to this recent increase, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation has issued a notice to regulate the cost of public transportation in the country.

