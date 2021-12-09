Back to Back Mercury Wins: Bike Rider Wins 270 Million from Online Sports Bet

A bike rider in Makeni has collected 270 million leones from Mercury after making multiple sports bets on mercurybet.com. News of this win comes just a day after Musa set a new payout record.

Mohamed Brown* (name withheld) used six tickets worth 50,000 leones to place online sports bets using Mercury International’s online betting platform.

“This is the biggest win. I have won 50 million, 70 million, and 80 million before, but nothing like this. I’m in heaven.”

“I am going to use this money to build a house. If there is anything left, I will buy a taxi, so I can move from being a bike rider to a taxi driver.”

Mohamed was paid 20 million in cash and given a cheque of 250 million at the Mercury headquarters in Freetown by Deputy Manager of the Online Games, Octavius Jackson.

“It is my pleasure to present this cash prize to today’s online sports betting winner. Our online platform is easy to use. Anyone above 18 can log in to place their bets 24/7.

On Monday, a man won over 500 million leones on a single sports betting ticket before tax deductions. He gambled 5,000 leones on 14 teams at his local Redbox Mercury Retailer. This first week of December has seen Mercury pay a total of 718 million leones to winners.

To make a sport bet online, head over to www.mercurybet.com. Register for an account with your phone number. Once approved, add money to your account with Afrimoney, Orange Money, or buy a voucher from a Redbox bookie. Mercury’s online betting games include sports, live betting, vegas, boosts, jackpots, super6, and virtuals.

Mercury International launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its products include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games. To celebrate the holiday season, Mercury last week launched a 50 percent bonus promotion on winning bets made each Monday and Friday in December 2021.