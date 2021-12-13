“I am human and I am liable to mistakes and I regret what I did” – LAJ apologize to Asmaa James and the Women Of Sierra Leone in an open letter

Controversial apper LAJ has tendered his apologies to Asmaa James Kamara and the women of Sierra Leone in an open letter on Monday, December 13, 2021.



This came hours after Asmaa James and other people have reacted to his behavior which many claim it’s a form of violence against the woman and the right actions must be taken.



In his letter the rapper sincerely regrets his actions towards the veteran female Sierra Leonean journalist and asked that his apology been accepted. The following words below are his exact statement.



I Alhaji Amadu Bah aka Boss (LAJ) I am writing really deeply sorry for the unethical behavior I did on my live video on Saturday 11/12/21, I still can’t believe nor decipher what went through my mind then that I became so rude and let my anger get the best of me and I did the thinkable. For that I’ll say I am sorry to Asmaa James/family and the Women of Sierra Leone.



There is no justification for what I did and for that I’ll say sorry to the women of Sierra Leone, my family, friends, fans and supporters.



I have been through a lot for the past couple of years, and it somewhat having a negative effect of mental health and I got overwhelmed during the live, no excuses whatsoever for my actions and I take full responsibility.



I am human and I am liable to mistakes and I regret what I did.



Bad bush nor day for troway bad pikin,padi or fambul, we all don komot far so duya r de beg me Salone people dem, una sorry me duya. All RFM fans una keep de peace duya.



Please accept my apologies.



Yours Sincerely,



Alhaji Amadu Bah aka King Boss LA